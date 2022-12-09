Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MG 4 EV to be showcased at Auto Expo 2023: Reports

MG 4 EV to be showcased at Auto Expo 2023: Reports

Published on Dec 09, 2022 02:08 PM IST

MG unveiled the electric hatchback in July. The Auto Expo, meanwhile, will be held at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan from January 12 to 15.

People are seen next to the MG 4 EV car at the 39 Thailand International Motor Expo, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 30, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

MG 4 EV, an electric hatchback manufactured by British auto giant MG, will be showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2023 in New Delhi , according to reports. The car, which was unveiled in July, may also make its India debut next year, the reports further said.

Pragati Maidan in the nation capital will host the Auto Expo from January 12 to 15.

MG 4 EV

Already on sale in some countries, the MG 4 EV comes in two battery options: a 51kWh pack and a 68 kWh pack; these have power outputs of 170hp and 203hp, respectively. The tourqe output, on the other hand, is same for both: 250Nm. As per the company, a 7kW AC charger takes up to nine hours to fully charge the battery, while a 150kW DC charger takes 35 minutes to charge the battery by up to 80%.

The smaller pack gives the car a range of 350km, and the larger one, of 452km, claims MG.

Additionally, inside its cabin, the EV has features such as a 7-inch digital driver display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, among others. The car also comes with an ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite, which performs functions such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, blind spot detection etc.

HT News Desk

