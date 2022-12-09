MG 4 EV to be showcased at Auto Expo 2023: Reports

MG 4 EV, an electric hatchback manufactured by British auto giant MG, will be showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2023 in New Delhi , according to reports. The car, which was unveiled in July, may also make its India debut next year, the reports further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pragati Maidan in the nation capital will host the Auto Expo from January 12 to 15.

MG 4 EV

Already on sale in some countries, the MG 4 EV comes in two battery options: a 51kWh pack and a 68 kWh pack; these have power outputs of 170hp and 203hp, respectively. The tourqe output, on the other hand, is same for both: 250Nm. As per the company, a 7kW AC charger takes up to nine hours to fully charge the battery, while a 150kW DC charger takes 35 minutes to charge the battery by up to 80%.

The smaller pack gives the car a range of 350km, and the larger one, of 452km, claims MG.

Additionally, inside its cabin, the EV has features such as a 7-inch digital driver display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, among others. The car also comes with an ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite, which performs functions such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, blind spot detection etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON