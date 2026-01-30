MG Majestor set for India debut: 5 things to expect ahead of February 12 unveil

JSW MG Motor India is set to expand its ICE portfolio with the Majestor, the company’s new flagship SUV that will be officially unveiled on February 12. Positioned above the Gloster, the Majestor will take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron. Based on what MG has shown so far, here are five key things to expect from the upcoming Majestor: Get Launch Updates on MG Majestor Notify me Notify me The MG Majestor will be officially unveiled in India on February 12

1. A new full-size flagship SUV for MG

The MG Majestor will become the brand’s flagship ICE-powered SUV in India

The MG Majestor will sit at the top of the brand’s India lineup as its flagship ICE-powered SUV. Derived from the Maxus D90 in the global markets, it is part of MG’s measures to stay competitive in the full-size SUV space with a bolder and more modern offering than the Gloster.

2. Rugged design

Based on the Maxus D90, the MG Majestor features a large gloss-black grille, split LED headlamps and a rugged full-size SUV stance

The SUV gets a large gloss-black front grille, split LED headlamps with slim DRLs, a sculpted bonnet and chunky skid plates at both ends. Its profile is defined by flared fenders, thick body cladding, side steps and large 20-inch alloy wheels, while the rear fascia brings wraparound LED tail lamps and dual exhaust finishers.

Parameter MG Majestor (Expected India-Spec) Unveil Date (India) February 12, 2026 Platform Maxus D90 Segment Full-size SUV Overall Length 5,046 mm Overall Width 2,016 mm Overall Height 1,876 mm Wheelbase 2,950 mm Exterior Highlights Gloss-black grille, split LED headlamps with DRLs , 20-inch diamond-cut alloys, side steps, roof rails, wraparound LED tail-lamps, dual exhaust, skid plates Interior Layout All-black cabin Infotainment & Displays Twin 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and digital instrument cluster Convenience Features Wireless phone charging, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, electric tailgate Safety (Standard) Front and side airbags, ESC, traction control, hill-start assist, hill-descent control, TPMS, ISOFIX mounts Advanced Safety (Higher Variants) Level 2 ADAS with lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control Engine Options (Expected) 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel, 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel Single-Turbo Diesel Output 158.7 bhp, 373.5 Nm Twin-Turbo Diesel Output 212.5 bhp, 478.5 Nm Transmission 8-speed automatic (TCA) Drivetrain Options Rear-wheel drive, optional four-wheel drive International Powertrains (Not Confirmed for India) 2.0-litre diesel-hybrid (247 bhp, 500 Nm), 2.0-litre petrol (247 bhp, 410 Nm) Likely Rivals Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, Nissan X-Trail View All Prev Next

3. Large dimensions and commanding stance

The Majestor’s full-size proportions stand out with a length of over five metres and a 2,950 mm wheelbase, placing it firmly in the large SUV segment and promising strong road presence.

The MG Majestor will stand among the largest SUVs in its class once launched. It measures over five metres in length and rides on a 2,950 mm long wheelbase, putting it firmly in full-size SUV territory. This should translate into strong road presence and generous cabin space.

4. Feature-rich cabin with modern tech

The MG Majestor will be equipped with twin 12.3-inch displays, premium audio and a Level 2 ADAS suite on higher variants

Interior highlights include twin 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment and digital cluster, a premium audio system, wireless phone charging, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake and a powered tailgate.

5. Familiar diesel powertrains with 4WD option

Power is likely to come from familiar 2.0-litre diesel engines borrowed from the Gloster

The MG Majestor will likely carry over the 2.0-litre diesel engines from the Gloster. These include a single-turbo diesel that makes 158.7 bhp and 373.5 Nm, expected to be offered in the entry-level variants. The top-of-the-shelf twin-turbo mill delivers 212.5 bhp and 478.5 Nm. Both power units are paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, with rear-wheel drive standard and four-wheel drive offered as an option.