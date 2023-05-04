MG Motor launches Maxus 9 e-MPV in Thailand. Check details

MG Motor has launched its Maxus 9 EV in Thailand, and is offering the car in the base X trim and top-spec V Trim. While it has priced the X trim locally at 2.5 million Baht (approx. ₹60 lakh), the V trim will be available for 2.7 million Baht (approx. ₹65 lakh). MG Maxus 9 EV has been launched in Thailand.

MG Maxus 9 EV: Battery

According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, Maxus 9 comes with a 90 kWh battery pack, with a single motor that generates 245 bhp of maximum power output and 350 Nm of peak torque. The British auto giant claims a range of 540 km for the EV.

An 11 kW AC charger takes up to 8.5 hours to fully charge the battery, while a 120 kW DC takes up to 30 minutes to charge the battery by 80%.

MG Maxus 9 EV: Features

The 7-seater, which is a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), comes loaded with features such as two iPad-style displays (one each for instrumentation and driver), front-powered seats with ventilation and massage features, individual captain's chair in row 2, single-pan sunroof, panoramic sunroof, automatic sliding doors, leather seats, audio system with 12 speakers, dedicated rear climate zone, 9 USB ports etc.

MG Maxus i EV: Safety features

For passenger safety, meanwhile, MG has equipped Maxus 9 with features such as electronic parking brake, driver monitoring system, 360-degree camera with high resolution feed, and more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON