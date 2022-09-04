MG Motor to launch Mini Electric convertible car soon. Details here

MG Motor will launch a Mini Electric convertible car soon, as the automaker is strengthening its electric vehicle (EV) segment. The Mini Electric convertible car will be just three metres long and is believed to be an entry-level car in the automaker's EV segment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A report by HT's sister publication Livehindustan said on Saturday that the car could be launched in India during the first six months of 2023. The price of the car is expected to be between ₹10-15 lakh.

The Mini Electric convertible will be based on the Wuling Air EV.

The report added that the new electric car by MG Motor is being specially designed for congested urban areas, and its battery will be made according to local conditions.

The wheelbase of the car will be around 2010 mm. The Indonesian model of the car has 12-inch steel wheels. However, in the Indian market, MG Motor's electric convertible car might have alloy wheels.

A few features that will be included in the Mini Electric convertible are connected car technology, digital instrument console and wireless connectivity among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The car might have a battery pack of 20kWh to 25kWh. On a full charge, the car can give a range of upto 150 kilometres (kms).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON