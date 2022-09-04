Home / Car Bike / MG Motor to launch Mini Electric convertible car soon. Details here

MG Motor to launch Mini Electric convertible car soon. Details here

car bike
Published on Sep 04, 2022 08:22 AM IST

The Mini Electric convertible car will be just three metres long and is believed to be an entry-level car in the automaker's EV segment.

The price of the car is expected to be between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10-15 lakh.(Sourced)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

MG Motor will launch a Mini Electric convertible car soon, as the automaker is strengthening its electric vehicle (EV) segment. The Mini Electric convertible car will be just three metres long and is believed to be an entry-level car in the automaker's EV segment.

A report by HT's sister publication Livehindustan said on Saturday that the car could be launched in India during the first six months of 2023. The price of the car is expected to be between 10-15 lakh.

The Mini Electric convertible will be based on the Wuling Air EV.

The report added that the new electric car by MG Motor is being specially designed for congested urban areas, and its battery will be made according to local conditions.

The wheelbase of the car will be around 2010 mm. The Indonesian model of the car has 12-inch steel wheels. However, in the Indian market, MG Motor's electric convertible car might have alloy wheels.

A few features that will be included in the Mini Electric convertible are connected car technology, digital instrument console and wireless connectivity among others.

The car might have a battery pack of 20kWh to 25kWh. On a full charge, the car can give a range of upto 150 kilometres (kms).

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 04, 2022
