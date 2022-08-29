MG Motors India to launch facelift version of this SUV on August 31

MG Motors India will launch the facelift version of its Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) Gloster on August 31. On Sunday, MG Motors released a teaser of the Gloster Facelift.

Taking to Twitter, the carmaker said, “The power of 4x4. The protection of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The Advanced Gloster is coming to leave its mark on the road and your mind. Gear up to explore more.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, the MG Gloster is available at a starting price of ₹31.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹40 Lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a six or seven-seater options.

Gloster comes with a host of technical and safety features, a report by HT's sister publication Live Hindustan said on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SUV has LED headlights with auto levelling, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth music, calling feature and other features, the report added.

Gloster is powered by a 2-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine which generates torque of 480 Nm and power of 218 PS.

The SUV has an eight-speed automatic transmission and is equipped with seven driving modes- Auto, Rock, Sand, Mud, Snow, Sport and Eco.

The above report added that the price of Advanced Gloster is likely to be higher than the current model. The hike in price could be because of the ADAS and the 4X4 system.

It is also expected that MG Motors will continue with the 2-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine in the new SUV.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}