MG rolls out first unit of Hector SUV's facelift variant in India

Recently, British auto giant MG rolled out the 100,00th unit of its Hector sports utility vehicle (SUV) in India. According to reports, this 100,000th unit of the SUV is also the first unit in the country of the upcoming facelift version of Hector.

In India, MG produces its vehicles at its factory in Gujarat's Halol, near Vadodara in the western state. The company began production of Hector on December 19, 2018, and came out with the car's 100,000th unit – the first of Hector facelift – on December 19 this year.

MG Hector facelift

Likely to be unveiled in January at the Auto Expo in New Delhi, the upcoming model is equipped with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). It is expected to be presented in two engine options: a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol motor, and a 2-litre turbo diesel unit, sourced from Stellantis. While the former generates maximum power of 140 bhp and peak torque of 250 Nm, the latter produces 168 bhp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque.

Inside the cabin, the facelift gets a 14-inch HD Portrait Infotainment System, which is the largest in its class, and which supports the next-gen i-SMART technology.

Advanced Driver Assistance System

ADAS comprises of various technological features, and improves a car's safety. A vehicle equipped with this system can sense if an object is hurtling towards it from the front, and accordingly alerts the driver, thus reducing the possibility of an accident. Adaptive cruise control (ACC), antilock braking system (ABS), traction control, lane departure warning etc. are among the features of ADAS.

