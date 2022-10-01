Home / Car Bike / MG to begin delivery of Excite variant of ZS EV: Reports

MG to begin delivery of Excite variant of ZS EV: Reports

car bike
Published on Oct 01, 2022 04:22 PM IST

In March, when the variant was announced, it was slated to cost ₹21.99 lakh. However, it will now be available at ₹22.58 lakh.

MG ZS EV Excite Base Variant
MG ZS EV Excite Base Variant
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

In March, British auto giant MG launched the updated MG ZS EV (electric vehicle) in India. At the time, the SUV was made available in top-spec variant, Exclusive, while a base model, Excite, was scheduled to be launched in July. However, the launch was further postponed, and now, as per reports, the company has announced it will begin deliveries of the Excite variant this month.

Prices hiked

Reports state that MG has hiked the price of both Exclusive and Excite variants. After the hike, the former is available at 26.49 lakh, and the latter will cost 22.58 lakh. At present, Exclusive is priced at 25.88 lakh, while as per the announcement in March, Excite was slated to cost 21.99 lakh.

MG ZS EV battery pack

Both models have a 50.3kWh battery pack; the battery generates 174bhp power and 280Nm torque. The carmaker claims that the EV has a driving range of 461km on single charge, and can go from 0 to 100kmph in just 8.5 seconds.

MG ZS EV features

It has features such as touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, 360-degree camera, climate control, rear air conditioning vents, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, rear driver assist, among others.

MG ZS EV safety features

The SUV has safety features such as 3-point seatbelt, brake assist with anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), auto hold with electric parking brake, hill descent control, hill start assist, front and rear disc brake, rear parking sensor, front and rear seat belt reminder, electronic stability control, tight pressure monitoring system etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
mg motor india
mg motor india

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out