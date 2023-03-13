Modena, Xiaomi's first electric vehicle, closer to production. Check details

Xiaomi is set to introduce its first electric vehicle (EV) to the world, and the Chinese electronics giant has also announced it will begin manufacturing the EV – a car – in less than a year. When launched, Xiaomi's Modena, codenamed MS11, will take on Model S of Elon Musk's Tesla, in the world's most populous country.

Lei Jun, the company's founder-CEO, recently said Modena's winter tests were a ‘complete success’ and he expects the model to debut sometime in the first half of the year. “I spend half of my time working on the car project. Our progress with our very first EV has exceeded expectations, and its mass production stage is not far off,” said Jun.

Besides Xiaomi, both Sony and Apple, too, are working on their respective electric cars. Xiaomi, however, is likely to be the first global tech giant to launch its own electric car.

Xiaomi Modena: Features and specifications

(1.) A four-door sedan, Modena features the 'Xiaomi' logo in the centre of the wheels. There is a large windshield, with LiDAR sensor on the top of the windshield.

(2.) At the front of MS11, the LED lights display a trident shape; the vehicle also comes with a panoramic sunroof that extends to the rear.

(3.) The EV will be powered by a self-developed electric motor, with batteries provided by Chinese firms CATL and BYD. Also, it is likely to have an 800 V system with 260 kW power.

(4.) For a long time, Xiaomi has claimed Modena is capable of going up to 1,000 kms on a single charge. It, however, remains to be seen if the smartphone manufacturer sticks to that figure.

(5.) The car is produced at the company's own facility in Beijing; there are plans to set up a separate plant for the upcoming models. This second factory is expected to produce around 3 lakh units annually.

