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New Bajaj Avenger Street 220: 5 key facts to know before putting money down

Bajaj has reintroduced the Avenger Street 220 at ₹1.30 lakh, replacing the Street 160 with a larger engine and cruiser-focused setup.

Updated on: Jun 04, 2026 09:36 am IST
By Ryan Paul Massey

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The Bajaj Avenger Street 220 has returned to the Indian market, with Bajaj Auto quietly launching the motorcycle at an ex-showroom price of 1,30,172. The new model has effectively taken the place of the Avenger Street 160, which has been discontinued, giving buyers access to a larger-capacity cruiser in the brand's urban-focused Avenger lineup. Here are 5 things about the motorcycle you need to know before you put your money down:

1. Proven 220cc engine

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Bajaj Avenger 220 Street
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Bajaj Avenger Street 220 shares its engine with the Pulsar 220 F.

Power comes from a 220cc, air-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that has previously served in the Pulsar 220F. The motor develops 18.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.55 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. A 5-speed gearbox handles transmission duties.

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(Also read: Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Royal Enfield, Suzuki post strong May 2026 sales amid fuel price shocks)

2. Suspension and fuel capacity

The motorcycle features telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers with five-step preload adjustment. Bajaj has equipped it with a 13-litre fuel tank, while kerb weight stands at 160 kg.

3. Two colour options available

Buyers can choose between two paint options: Ebony Black and Cocktail Wine Red. Both shades are offered with the motorcycle's familiar cruiser styling and dark-themed appearance.

(Also read: Bajaj Auto Sales Grow 20% in May 2026, Exports Continue Strong Momentum)

4. Tubeless tyres and ABS

The Avenger Street 220 uses alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres, measuring 90/90-17 at the front and 130/90-15 at the rear. This differs from the Avenger Cruise, which continues with spoked wheels and tube-type tyres.

Braking hardware includes a 280 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum brake. A single-channel ABS is also part of the package.

(Also read: Bajaj Auto to launch more 350 cc bikes, bets big on GST 2.0-fueled demand)

5. Low seat height

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Paul Massey

Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing.

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