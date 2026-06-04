New Bajaj Avenger Street 220: 5 key facts to know before putting money down
Bajaj has reintroduced the Avenger Street 220 at ₹1.30 lakh, replacing the Street 160 with a larger engine and cruiser-focused setup.
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The Bajaj Avenger Street 220 has returned to the Indian market, with Bajaj Auto quietly launching the motorcycle at an ex-showroom price of ₹1,30,172. The new model has effectively taken the place of the Avenger Street 160, which has been discontinued, giving buyers access to a larger-capacity cruiser in the brand's urban-focused Avenger lineup. Here are 5 things about the motorcycle you need to know before you put your money down:
1. Proven 220cc engine
Power comes from a 220cc, air-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that has previously served in the Pulsar 220F. The motor develops 18.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.55 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. A 5-speed gearbox handles transmission duties.
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2. Suspension and fuel capacity
The motorcycle features telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers with five-step preload adjustment. Bajaj has equipped it with a 13-litre fuel tank, while kerb weight stands at 160 kg.
3. Two colour options available
Buyers can choose between two paint options: Ebony Black and Cocktail Wine Red. Both shades are offered with the motorcycle's familiar cruiser styling and dark-themed appearance.
(Also read: Bajaj Auto Sales Grow 20% in May 2026, Exports Continue Strong Momentum)
4. Tubeless tyres and ABS
The Avenger Street 220 uses alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres, measuring 90/90-17 at the front and 130/90-15 at the rear. This differs from the Avenger Cruise, which continues with spoked wheels and tube-type tyres.
Braking hardware includes a 280 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum brake. A single-channel ABS is also part of the package.
(Also read: Bajaj Auto to launch more 350 cc bikes, bets big on GST 2.0-fueled demand)
5. Low seat height
One of its most accessible features remains the 737 mm seat height, which should make the motorcycle easier to manage for riders of different heights, especially in urban traffic conditions.{{/usCountry}}
One of its most accessible features remains the 737 mm seat height, which should make the motorcycle easier to manage for riders of different heights, especially in urban traffic conditions.{{/usCountry}}