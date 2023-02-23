New Mercedes E-Class has inbuilt TikTok, superscreen…and lets you click selfies!

The unveiling of the 2024 Mercedes Benz E-Class interior has revealed a host of advanced features, including a superscreen, integrated TikTok and even a selfie camera. According to a LiveMint report, the superscreen is inspired from the hyperscreen currently available in high-end models of Mercedes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the later part of 2023, the E-Class will roll out in the US along with superscreen as an optional feature. Although the idea of three screens - driver display, main infotainment, and front passenger screen - stays the same, the bigger size and add ons bring greater impact.

To mitigate concerns over drivers being distracted by this feature, the German automaker’s superscreen comes with a ‘visual shield’. It involves an advanced filtering and camera concept to make the content on screen less distracting. The company asserted that the shield, which also decreases the screen brightness, is an improved concept compared to the previous hyperscreen.

The highlight in the new set of features is that the vehicle will allow the direct installation of third-party applications, without the need for mirroring apps from Android and iOS. The downloaded applications can be used through the Mercedes App Store. Currently, Angry Birds, Zoom, Webex, and even TikTok are available to download. The selfie camera gives users the freedom to click pictures and videos in the cabin as well as participate in video meetings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from the above features, the Active Ambient Lighting system, which includes sound visualisation, offers an upgrade to the premium audio experience. Owners can choose to go for Dolby Atmos technology instead of the standard Burmester 4D surround sound system.

The interiors can also be personalised from a range of options, including light beige and space grey or Tonka Brown.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritu Maria Johny Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture....view detail