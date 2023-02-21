Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nissan introduces new safety features in Magnite SUV. Details here

Published on Feb 21, 2023 11:43 AM IST

According to reports, the addition of new safety features has led to a hike of up to ₹20,500 to the car's ex-showroom price.

Nissan's Magnite SUV (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Nissan has introduced new safety features to its Magnite SUV, adding these to the ones already available in the model. The addition of new features, according to reports, has led to a hike in the prices of the car by up to 20,500 (ex-showroom).

Which are the new safety features?

Magnite now comes equipped with additional safety options such as a tyre pressure monitor, hill start assist, traction control system, hydraulic brake assist, and vehicle dynamic control.

The SUV's top-spec variant, on the other hand, now packs even more safety features. Besides the existing ones and those mentioned above, the top-end model now has options such as ISOFIX child seat anchorages, 360-degree camera, anti-theft alarm, speed-sensing door lock, impact sensing lock, and more.

Which are the existing safety features?

Since its launch, Magnite owners have been given features like Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and front seat belt reminder.

Nissan Magnite in India

In India, Nissan sells the car with two different engine options. A 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated motor generates maximum power and peak torque of 72 PS and 96 Nm respectively. The other, a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol unit gives 100 PS of maximum power and 160 Nm of peak torque.

