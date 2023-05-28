Nissan launches Magnite Geza Special Edition at 7.39 lakh. Check details

Nissan has launched the Geza Special Edition of its Magnite SUV, doing so at a starting price of ₹7.39 lakh which goes up to ₹11.02 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). The bookings are already open and customers can book their Geza Special Edition for a token amount of ₹11,000.

Nissan's Geza Special Edition SUV

According to the Japanese auto giant, the model takes inspiration from the country's theatre, as well as its expressive musical themes.

“The Nissan Geza Special Edition delivers value-enhancing lifestyle with premium audio and infotainment experience on a very competitive price in the SUV segment. This makes Magnite the most compelling product proposition on the strength of safety and performance features,” Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, was quoted as saying by HT Auto.

Nissan Magnite Geza Special Edition: Features

The car gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity to wireless Android Apple and Apple CarPlay. There is a shark fish antenna as well, along with ambient lighting with app-based controls, rear parking camera with trajectory guidelines, and more.

Nissan Magnite Geza Special Edition: Powertrain

The manufacturer is offering 2 engine options: a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine, and a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine. The former churns out maximum power output and peak torque of 71 bhp and 96 Nm respectively, while the latter generates maximum power output of 98 bhp and peak torque of 160 Nm.

Nissan Magnite Geza Special Edition: Rivals

Once available in the market, it will compete against Fronx (Maruti Suzuki), Venue (Hyundai), Sonet (Kia), C3 (Citroen), Kiger (Renault), Nexa (Tata), and Hyundai's upcoming SUV, EXTER.

