Nissan to unveil new variant of its Magnite SUV on May 26; bookings begin

Nissan Magnite GEZA special edition is ready to be launched in the Indian market. It is equipped with several advanced features, which will enhance the experience of passengers travelling in this Japanese auto major's sub-compact sports utility vehicle (SUV).



On Friday, Nissan opened the bookings for the car at a booking amount of ₹11,000. The car will be officially launched on May 26, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported. On this day, the official price will be unveiled. As of now, the starting price of Magnite is ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom).



Magnite is considered a hit car model of Nissan, and is trying hard to find its feet in India's car market. At the time of launch, the starting price (ex-showroom) was less than ₹5 lakh. Nissan Magnite(Nissan website)

New features



With a special variant, Nissan wants to boost sales of its Magnite model. Rakesh Srivastava, the managing director of Nissan India, said,"We will equip Magnite GEZA special edition with latest features, which will be the first in the segment".

The latest updates include a high-resolution nine-inch infotainment screen, which has been linked to JBL speaker. The system wireless will also support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also has trajectory rear camera, ambient lighting which can be controlled through a mobile application. On the exterior, there is also a shark-fin antenna.



Engine powertrain



Nissan said it has received more than one lakh bookings. Talking about engine powertrain, it is powered by a 1.0 turbo-petrol motor. However, it is also equipped with a 1.2 litre norm aspirated petrol engine.

