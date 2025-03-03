Nissan Magnite is fully E20 compliant now, crosses 50,000 exports milestone

The Nissan Magnite SUV has now become fully E20 compatible. The Japanese carmaker has announced that the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated BR10 petrol engine powering the Magnite is now E20 compliant. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that also comes available with the Magnite, was already E20 compliant. This upgrade comes at a time when the Indian government has taken a pledge to make the entire vehicular fleet in the country E20 compliant. Nissan Magnite's 1.0-litre naturally aspirated BR10 petrol engine has become E20 compliant, while the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine was already E20 compatible.

The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine churns out 71 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission choices for this include a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT unit. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor pumps out 98 bhp peak power and 160 Nm of maximum torque. This engine is available with transmission options like a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit.

Nissan Magnite may get more powertrain options

While the Nissan Magnite is currently available with two different petrol engine choices, the automaker is mulling the plan to launch a hybrid version of the SUV soon. Also, the SUV may receive a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain. With this wider choice of powertrains, Nissan is aiming to ramp up the appeal of Magnite.

Nissan Magnite crosses new export milestone

Nissan has also claimed that the Magnite SUV has surpassed the 50,000 units export mark since 2020. In January 2025, Nissan started exporting the made-in-India Left-Hand Drive (LHD) variant of the Magnite, shipping nearly 2,900 units from Chennai’s Kamarajar Port to Latin American markets.

Later in February 2025, the carmaker exported more than 2,000 units to the Middle East, North Africa and Asia Pacific regions. Also, the company shipped more than 5,100 units of the LHD Nissan Magnite to select Latin American markets, with an overall shipment of over 10,000 units of the LHD Magnite by February-end.