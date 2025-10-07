3 standout design highlights we can spot in the upcoming Nissan Tekton SUV

Nissan Motor India has partially revealed its new C-SUV officially for the Indian market. It is called Tekton, and it is the second SUV “One Car, One World” strategy of the brand. The SUV will arrive in the market in 2026 and will go against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, among others. Now, that we have a few exterior images of the Nissan Tekton, here are three design highlights that we can spot. Get Launch Updates on Nissan Juke Notify me Notify me Nissan Tekton will be a spiritual successor to the Terrano.

Nissan Tekton: Front profile

Nissan Tekton takes design inspiration from the Patrol SUV.

Nissan says that the design of the Tekton is inspired by the Patrol, a SUV which is very popular in the overseas market and was also sold in India for some time. And you can clearly notice the inspiration, in the way, the bonnet is flat and has bulges, the headlamps are rectangular in shape without any over-the-top design elements or curves. All of this gives the Tekton, a very purposeful and robust look in the front. Apart from this, there will be inverted L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps that will be connected via a lightbar. The bumper also looks very rugged with vertical and horizontal slats.

(Also read: Nissan’s upcoming Creta rival SUV to be called Tekton)

Nissan Tekton: Side profile

On the sides, there are muscular wheel arches along with plastic cladding for the off-road look. There are alloy wheels which are expected to get a diamond-cut finish, at least on the top-end variant. One interesting thing is that there are no door handles on the rear doors, so we expect that they will be integrated into the C-pillar. There are also roof rails on offer, as of now, we do not know whether they are functional or not.

The Tekton also hops on to the rear lightbar trend that the auto industry is currently following.

Nissan Tekton: Rear profile

Moving to the rear, there are C-shaped LED tail lamps that are connected via a lightbar. The ‘TEKTON’ is spelt out on the bootlid and the number plate is placed right above it. There is also a rear spoiler along with a rear wiper with a washer. The bumper seems finished in a dual-tone colour scheme and just like the front bumper, it also gets horizontal slats.