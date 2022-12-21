Noida-Greater Noida Expressway upper speed limit reduced to 75 kmph due to foggy conditions

In view of reduced visibility due to increasing fog, the upper speed limit on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has now been fixed at 75 km per hour from 100 km per hour, officials said on Tuesday.

The upper speed of vehicles has also been capped at 65 km per hour on some other routes in Noida, and motorists violating the speed limit order will face legal action or penalty or both, according to an official statement.

The nearly 25-km long six-lane high speed expressway connects Noida and Greater Noida in GautamBuddha Nagar district, adjoining Delhi, and sees thousands of vehicles daily.

According to the statement, the upper speed limit on the Noida– Greater Noida Expressway has been capped at 75 km per hour while it has been fixed at 65 km per hour on key roads like MP1, MP2, MP 3, DSC, 75-metre wide.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting of Noida Traffic Police, Noida Authority's Traffic Cell. In view of extreme cold and fog at present, the officials have decided to fix speed limit for the safety of public and to control accidents, the statement mentioned.

“It was also decided in the meeting that action will be taken against the drivers who violate the speed limit as per rules and challans will also be imposed on them. The Noida Traffic Cell was directed to install warning/indicator boards to this effect on all main roads. Challans and other punitive action will be taken by the traffic police,” it added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Monday instructed departments concerned across Uttar Pradesh to take appropriate measures to check incidents of road crashes and casualties caused in it during winters especially because of fog conditions.