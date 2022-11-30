Noida traffic police to identify more black spots, faulty U-turns

As the traffic awareness month of November concludes, Noida traffic police has initiated a survey to identify black spots or traffic prone areas across the district.

Officials are also undertaking a survey of every U-turn to prepare a list of the ones that are faulty and need repairs.

“There were 35 black spots in the entire district in 2020, which has reduced to 15 now due to small interventions such as better lighting, signage and minor design improvement. However, we are now trying to identify every area under each police station that may have reported even a single accident, so that the cause of the crash can be worked upon. Similarly, we have noticed that there are several faulty U-turns that need design changes as these are accident-prone spots. We will prepare a list and share it with the authorities,” said Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

The accident-prone areas or black spots will be prepared using data from the integrated road accident database (iRAD), a central government-approved system used to create a database of all crashes across the country.

Additionally, he said over 2,500 schoolchildren were made traffic volunteers during the month, while another 10,000 have shown interest, who will gradually be made volunteers. Officials said the traffic department issued 40,694 fines in November and collected ₹16.59 lakh as penalties. In the entire year, an average of approximately 1,500 fines have been issued for traffic offences.

The DCP said the department conducted an intensive awareness and enforcement during the November safety month. “We sensitised students and other groups about traffic safety rules. We also fined thousands of violators and seized 280 vehicles that were old and running in violation of National Green Tribunal norms. From January to November, the traffic police issued 526,000 fines and collected ₹2.87 crore in penalties,” he said.

From January to November this year, 354 people were killed and 680 people injured in 897 road accidents in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The traffic police organised a programme on World Day of Remembrance for road accident victims on November 20 and paid homage to the deceased.

With temperatures dipping, officials conducted awareness drives to use reflective tapes on vehicles to ensure that they are better visible. The police pasted such tapes on 920 vehicles. “This drive is going to continue for the next couple of months. We will affix reflective tapes on vehicles, along the roads and even on trees,” said Saha.

Through the month, awareness programmes were conducted in 56 schools and 210 teachers and 12,310 students were sensitised about traffic safety rules. The traffic police also conducted a free eye check-up camp in Sector 37 and examined 375 auto-rickshaw drivers on November 12. A similar eye check-up camp was organised at the Dadri container depot and 150 drivers got their eyes checked on November 20.