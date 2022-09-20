Ola Electric to bring MoveOS software updates to S1 series scooters : Report

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric recently unveiled its new S1 electric scooter. Ahead of the festive season, it is set to provide software updates and other features to the customers, Hindustan Times' auto website Auto HT reported.



According to the report, Ola Electric is likely to offer the MoveOS3 software updates on S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. Earlier this year, the company had launched the MoveOS2 software for the customers. The MoveOS3 will come with new features but will be launched a little later.



Ola Electric is also likely to announce a list of accessories for the customers. Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder and chief executive officer of the company, in a social media poll had asked customers what sort of accessories do they want. At present, the company offers accessories like customised helmets, footrests, centre stands, protection guards and grab handles.



According to report, Ola Electric is likely to make an announcement regarding its hypercharger network. The company had revealed plans to set up own infrastructure like fast charging stations, and had started setting up chargers for the electric scooters since December 2021. These chargers claim to be capable of charging electric scooters by 50 per cent in just 80 minutes. The company said it is planning to set up 4,000 hyperchargers across India by the end of this year.



The company has also announced 200 Ola EV centres across the country which will be aimed to provide customers with test rides and financing options, the Auto HT report stated.

