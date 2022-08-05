Ola Electric to launch its first electric car in India on this date

The wait for the much-anticipated launch of Ola Electric will come to an end soon. The car is likely to launch its first electric car in India on August 15, Mint reported.Ola Electric's founder and chief executive officer Bhavish Aggarwal had tweeted a video to share a glimpse of the much-awaited car launch on the occasion of India's 75th independence day.

“Super excited to announce a new product this 15th August! Will also share more about our BIG future plans!!" he tweeted, without revealing more details. Buzz is louder that Ola Electric will finally lift the curtains off from its electric car.

Ola Electric has been manufacturing electric scooters. In July, the automobile company had said it will invest $500 million to set up battery innovation center in Bengaluru, Reuters had reported.

The facility will house advanced labs and high-tech equipment for battery innovation, a move towards India's push for becoming a global electric vehicle hub.

The company will hire senior engineers and research scientists at the facility, potentially one of the world's biggest battery research centres, the statement said. In March, India launched an investigation over safety concerns after a spate of electric scooter fires. Faulty battery cells and modules were identified as the leading cause of e-scooters catching fire.

HT News Desk