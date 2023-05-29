Ola begins testing ‘Prime Plus’ cabs for cancellation-free rides. Check details

For commuters in Bengaluru, Ola has started testing an additional category of cabs: Prime Plus. This is according to CEO and co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal who said that the new, premium service is called ‘Prime Plus.’

Representational Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Testing out a new premium service by @Olacabs! Will go live for select customers in Bangalore today. Do try it out. I'll be using it frequently and will share my experiences here on Twitter,” Aggarwal tweeted on Sunday.

With the tweet, he shared the screenshot of a ride booked by him under Prime Plus, for a journey from Green City Supermarket, Immadihalli, to Araku Coffee, 12th Main Road. The screenshot showed that under Prime Plus, the fare will be ₹455, ₹80 less than that for Mini. On the other hand, if no particular category is selected, and the Ola app selects the category on its own, then the fare of the ride selected in this case will go up to ₹664.

Ola Prime Plus: Features

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(1.) As announced by Aggarwal, Prime Plus is currently available only in Bengaluru, the country's IT and start-up capital, and the city where the company is headquartered.

(2.) As said in the tweet, rides booked under this category cannot be cancelled, are without ‘operational hassles,’ and, for now, available only to select customers.

(3.) It promises ‘high assurance’ and ‘top-rated’ drivers. According to an Economic Times report, no new drivers and cars will be hired for this service, and only current drivers and existing fleet will be used.

(4.) The ET report also states that unlike what the screenshot shows, Prime Plus cabs will be costlier than those under other categories.

(5.) These services are not under the electric vehicle (EV) cabs that Ola is planning to launch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail