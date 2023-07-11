Ola's Prime Plus fully operational in Bengaluru, more cities to follow

Ola's newly-launched Prime Plus service is now fully operational in Bengaluru, co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has announced, adding that it will be extended to more cities this month.

“Prime+ has been a great pilot in Bengaluru over past couple of months. Today we're opening it up for all customers in Bengaluru. Also, through this month launching in more cities!” Aggarwal stated on Monday, quote-tweeting Anshul Khandelwal, the company's Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer.

Prime Plus was announced on May 28, and went live for select customers the same day.

Meanwhile, in a statement on the facility becoming fully operational in the city that houses the Ola headquarters, a spokesperson dubbed its pilot as a ‘tremendous success.’

“With an upgraded level of comfort, reliability, and convenience, it (Prime Plus) has significantly improved customer satisfaction. We are extremely pleased to announced its full-scale launch in Bengaluru, followed by a gradual expansion to other cities across the country. Ola will continue to enhance and adapt its services to meet the evolving need of our consumers,” the statement read, according to News18.

What is Ola's Prime Plus?

Described by the ride-hailing aggregator as a ‘premium’ facility, this category, as per the company, eliminates cancellations, as well as operational hassles. It aims to provide an overall seamless riding experience to passengers.

