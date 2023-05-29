Home / Car Bike / Ola begins testing ‘Prime Plus’ cabs for cancellation-free rides. Check details

Ola begins testing ‘Prime Plus’ cabs for cancellation-free rides. Check details

ByHT News Desk
May 29, 2023 12:41 PM IST

For now, rides under this catgeory can be booked only in Bengaluru – the city which houses Ola headquarters – and available only to select customers.

For commuters in Bengaluru, Ola has started testing an additional category of cabs: Prime Plus. This is according to CEO and co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal who said that the new, premium service is called ‘Prime Plus.’

Representational Image
Representational Image

“Testing out a new premium service by @Olacabs! Will go live for select customers in Bangalore today. Do try it out. I'll be using it frequently and will share my experiences here on Twitter,” Aggarwal tweeted on Sunday.

With the tweet, he shared the screenshot of a ride booked by him under Prime Plus, for a journey from Green City Supermarket, Immadihalli, to Araku Coffee, 12th Main Road. The screenshot showed that under Prime Plus, the fare will be 455, 80 less than that for Mini. On the other hand, if no particular category is selected, and the Ola app selects the category on its own, then the fare of the ride selected in this case will go up to 664.

Ola Prime Plus: Features

(1.) As announced by Aggarwal, Prime Plus is currently available only in Bengaluru, the country's IT and start-up capital, and the city where the company is headquartered.

(2.) As said in the tweet, rides booked under this category cannot be cancelled, are without ‘operational hassles,’ and, for now, available only to select customers.

(3.) It promises ‘high assurance’ and ‘top-rated’ drivers. According to an Economic Times report, no new drivers and cars will be hired for this service, and only current drivers and existing fleet will be used.

(4.) The ET report also states that unlike what the screenshot shows, Prime Plus cabs will be costlier than those under other categories.

(5.) These services are not under the electric vehicle (EV) cabs that Ola is planning to launch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ola
ola
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out