Only 1 in 12 Indian households have car, Mahindra asks netizens for conclusion

In India, there is an average 7.5 per cent Indian household - 1 in 12 - that owns a car. The state with the highest car ownership per household is Goa, with 45.2 per cent families possessing a motorised four wheeler, a data sourced from the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-2021) and shared by Anand Mahindra stated.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the Mahindra & Mahindra Group chairman shared an infographic compiled by Trade Brains showing Indian states with per capita car ownership. He tweeted, “What are your conclusions when you see this map? I’m curious…”

The data available after a large-scale, multi-round survey conducted carried out by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare presents a huge disparity. It suggests that fewer than 8% of households have a car.

Punjab, Kerala, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, the UTs of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir, and a few north-eastern states had substantially higher ownership rates. While Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar are the states accounting for less than 3 per cent household possessing cars.

The graphic shared by Mahindra left netizens amused with several saying that looking at traffic congestion problem, the data is unbelievable.

“Very interesting Data … Above 20% car ownership at Kerala, J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Sikkim...Goa (45%)… Arunachal Pradesh & Delhi (more than 19%). … Total average India is 7.5% …. May be due to Indian car pricing is so higher with so much tax component,” a user concluded telling that it is all about purchasing power.

While other had a different view of this, the Twitter user stated, “Wherever the number of houses, population is less and there is no shortage of money, the percentage is more there. Whereas in the states where there is a shortage of money and the population is high, the percentage is less there.”

Debate gained traction if the states with more car ownership are necessarily prosperous? Some argued the states with a lower number of cars per household may have better transportation. Some also saw opportunity for automobile industry with the huge Indian market open for them as still lacking a four wheeler.

STATES/ UNION TERRITORIES CAR'S PERCENTAGE Andhra Pradesh 2.8% Arunachal Pradesh 19.3% Assam 8.1% Bihar 2% Chhattisgarh 4.3% Goa 45.2% Gujarat 10.9% Haryana 15.3% Himachal Pradesh 22.1% Karnataka 9.1% Kerala 24.2% Madhya Pradesh 5.3% Maharashtra 8.7% Manipur 17% Meghalaya 12.9% Mizoram 15.5% Nagaland 21.3% Odisha 2.7% Punjab 21.9% Rajasthan 8.2% Sikkim 20.9% Tamil Nadu 6.5% Telangana 6.5% Tripura 4.6% Uttar Pradesh 5.5% Uttarakhand 12.7% West Bengal 2.8% Delhi 19.4% Jammu and Kashmir (undivided) 23.7%