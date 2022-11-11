Over 12,000 units of this Maruti Suzuki sedan sold last month. See details

With 12,321 units sold in October, Maruti Suzuki's Dzire was the best-performing sedan last month, according to a report in HT's sister publication Live Hindustan. Dzire also registered a 52.5 per cent rise in sales from October 2021, when 8,077 units of the car were bought by customers.

Overall, Dzire was the sixth best-performing car, with Honda's Amaze ( 5443 units sold; rank: 24) being the only other sedan in the list of top 25 cars for October. Also, the former was among nine Maruti Suzuki models on the list; the top four – Alto, WagonR, Swift, and Baleno (in that order) – are hatchbacks manufactured by the company. Tata Motors' Nexon, an SUV, came fifth.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Launched in 2008 and based on the first-generation Swift hatchback, Dzire has a 1.2-litre K12C Dualjet engine, which gives maximum power of 76bhp and peak torque of 98.5Nm. It has Maruti Suzuki's 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which comes with support to Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MirrorLink.

For passenger safety, the sedan has been given features such as dual front airbags, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), break assist, ISOFIX child seat mount etc.

