Maruti Suzuki top carmaker in October, Alto best-selling car: Reports

For the festive month of October, several manufacturers announced offers on their cars. The festive season is now over, and, according to reports, Maruti Suzuki sold the highest number during this period.

As per this list, as many as 9 Maruti Suzuki models were among the best-selling cars in October; of these, 7 were among top 10. Only Eeco and Grand Vitara ranked outside top 10.

Here's how Maruti Suzuki cars fared in October:

Alto (Rank 1): Last month, the company sold 21,260 units of Alto, up from 17,389 units during the same period in 2021. The newly-launched Alto K10 has contributed to this rise.

WagonR (Rank 2): At 17,945, WagonR sold more units than it did in October 2021, when the figure stood at 12,335.

Swift (Rank 3): Customers purchased 17,231 units of Swift, while the corresponding numbers in October last year were 9,180.

Baleno (Rank 4): With 17,149 units sold, Baleno registered a minor rise from 12 months ago, when 15, 573 units were bought.

Dzire (Rank 6): Customers took home 12,321 units of Dzire, up from 8,077 units in October 2021.

Ertiga (Rank 9): The sales of Ertiga witnessed a slump, as 10,494 units were sold. In comparison, 12,923 units were sold during the same period last year.

Vitara Brezza (Rank 10): Brezza registered sales of 9,941 units against 8,032 units from 12 months ago.

Eeco (Rank 13): The company's second model to register a drop, Eeco's sales were at 8,861. The corresponding figures for October 2021 were 10,320.

Grand Vitara (Rank 16): Grand Vitara was launched in September. Till now, 8,052 units have been sold.

