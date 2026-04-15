⁠Own a Mahindra Thar Roxx in your garage? Key genuine accessories to buy

Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched in India as a five-door, more practical iteration of the Mahindra Thar SUV. Continuing with the three-door true-blue SUV's characteristics, the Thar Roxx has added more practicality with a focus on family-centric buyers. Priced between ₹13.60 lakh and ₹18.35 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in multiple trim options, including MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L. Also, it gets a Star Edition as well.

Personalised Offers on Mahindra Thar ROXX Check Offers The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes blancing rugged off-road capability with family-friendly practicality in focus.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes blancing rugged off-road capability with family-friendly practicality in focus. The longer wheelbase ensures improved rear-seat comfort with more space. The SUV is available with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel motor, while transmission choices include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Thar Roxx is available in both rear-wheel drive (RWD) and four-wheel drive (4WD) drivetrain configurations.

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If you have already bought the SUV and are planning to accessorise it with genuine kits, here is a quick list of the key genuine accessories to explore.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Key genuine accessories to buy

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Genuine accessories Exterior Interior Safety & protection Others Piano Black mirror appliques Seat covers (Mocha Brown / Black / Ivory White) Front parking sensor kit Camouflage full body cover Shoulder add on set Comfort kit (Neck cushion) Fuel tank metallic protector Dual tone full body cover Rain visor with chrome insert Infotainment screen protector Urea tank metallic protector Silver full body cover Front indicator applique set Sporty pedal cover (MT / AT) Aluminium scuff plate Dual tone half body cover Bottom door cladding Sunshade Metallic radiator guard Camouflage half body cover Tail lamp applique set Luggage cover Stainless steel scuff plate Snack tray Front fog lamp applique set Olive Green painted applique Anti-theft lock nut Front bumper add on Red Rage painted applique Fender door cladding 7D floor mat (MT / AT) Door handle applique set Plain carpet floor mat (MT / AT) Rear reflector applique set Designer floor mat (MT / AT) Bug deflector Printed carpet floor mat (MT / AT) Mud flap set Air dam kit Side decal Alloy wheels (18 - 19 inch) View All

Mahindra offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Thar Roxx SUV, which can be segmented into different categories like exterior, interior, safety and protection, etc. Some of these accessories are meant to give the SUV a more beefy visual appeal, while others are meant to increase the occupant comfort and convenience. Some are designed to enhance the protection and safety level of the SUV. On the other hand, these accessories are meant to add more functionality to the five-door SUV.

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