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⁠Own a Mahindra Thar Roxx in your garage? Key genuine accessories to buy

Mahindra offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Thar Roxx, which can give the five-door SUV a distinct look and enhanced functionality.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 09:23 am IST
By Mainak Das

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Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched in India as a five-door, more practical iteration of the Mahindra Thar SUV. Continuing with the three-door true-blue SUV's characteristics, the Thar Roxx has added more practicality with a focus on family-centric buyers. Priced between 13.60 lakh and 18.35 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in multiple trim options, including MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L. Also, it gets a Star Edition as well.

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The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes blancing rugged off-road capability with family-friendly practicality in focus.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes blancing rugged off-road capability with family-friendly practicality in focus. The longer wheelbase ensures improved rear-seat comfort with more space. The SUV is available with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel motor, while transmission choices include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Thar Roxx is available in both rear-wheel drive (RWD) and four-wheel drive (4WD) drivetrain configurations.

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If you have already bought the SUV and are planning to accessorise it with genuine kits, here is a quick list of the key genuine accessories to explore.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Key genuine accessories to buy

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Genuine accessories
ExteriorInteriorSafety & protectionOthers
Piano Black mirror appliquesSeat covers (Mocha Brown / Black / Ivory White)Front parking sensor kitCamouflage full body cover
Shoulder add on setComfort kit (Neck cushion)Fuel tank metallic protectorDual tone full body cover
Rain visor with chrome insertInfotainment screen protectorUrea tank metallic protectorSilver full body cover
Front indicator applique setSporty pedal cover (MT / AT)Aluminium scuff plateDual tone half body cover
Bottom door claddingSunshadeMetallic radiator guardCamouflage half body cover
Tail lamp applique setLuggage coverStainless steel scuff plateSnack tray
Front fog lamp applique setOlive Green painted appliqueAnti-theft lock nut
Front bumper add onRed Rage painted applique
Fender door cladding7D floor mat (MT / AT)
Door handle applique setPlain carpet floor mat (MT / AT)
Rear reflector applique setDesigner floor mat (MT / AT)
Bug deflectorPrinted carpet floor mat (MT / AT)
Mud flap set
Air dam kit
Side decal
Alloy wheels (18 - 19 inch)

Mahindra offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Thar Roxx SUV, which can be segmented into different categories like exterior, interior, safety and protection, etc. Some of these accessories are meant to give the SUV a more beefy visual appeal, while others are meant to increase the occupant comfort and convenience. Some are designed to enhance the protection and safety level of the SUV. On the other hand, these accessories are meant to add more functionality to the five-door SUV.

 
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