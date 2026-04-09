Own a Maruti Suzuki Swift? Genuine accessories you can buy for the hatchback

Maruti Suzuki Swift has always been one of the bestselling cars in India. For decades, this hatchback has been dominating the sales chart in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The compact design, upmarket features, efficient and peppy powertrain, as well as the overall cost-effective proposition of the car, have been fuelling the popularity of the Swift.

Personalised Offers on Maruti Suzuki Swift Check Offers Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the leading revenue churners for the brand for a long time, and a widely popular hatchback in India as well.

Over the last few years, the hatchback segment has been seeing immense pressure from SUVs and crossovers, due to the shifting consumer preference. However, despite the pressure, the Swift has been able to hold a strong footprint in the Indian market. Available at a price range of ₹578,900 and ₹864,900 (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to be a leading revenue churner for the brand. Also, there are still many consumers who love this car as their regular city commuter, as well as on highways.

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The current generation Maruti Suzuki Swift comes as a sharp-looking and appealing hatchback in its stock form. However, if the owner is planning to give it an even more distinct look, Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the car that can be purchased online or from authorised dealerships as well.

If you own a Maruti Suzuki Swift or are planning to buy one soon, here is a quick look at the key genuine accessories you can explore for the hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Key genuine accessories to buy

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Genuine accessories to buy Exterior Price Interior Price Safety & protection Price Alloy wheel ₹ 5,577 - ₹ 8,269 Door sill guard ₹ 2,479 Rear view camera ₹ 5,190 - ₹ 6,590 Fog lamp ₹ 3,927 - ₹ 7,089 Floor mat ₹ 1,359 - ₹ 2,074 Front parking assist system ₹ 6,990 Underbody spoiler ₹ 3,217 - ₹ 3,862 Trunk lid protector ₹ 2,111 Body cover ₹ 1,569 - ₹ 1,780 Upper spoiler ₹ 3,125 Stereo system ₹ 5,990 - ₹ 21,990 ORVM cover ₹ 1,650 - ₹ 2,166 Styling kit ₹ 5,153 - ₹ 5,992 Wheel arch kit ₹ 3,862 - ₹ 4,415 Front grille garnish ₹ 912 Bumper corner protector ₹ 1,373 Fog lamp garnish 828 Mud flap ₹ 543 Rear mid garnish ₹ 829 Front skid plate ₹ 1,557 Door visor ₹ 1,557 - ₹ 2,258 Body side moulding ₹ 912 - ₹ 2,701 View All

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{{^usCountry}} Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of accessories for the Swift. These accessories include kits for the exterior and interior. Some are meant to enhance the protection level of the hatchback, while some are slated to increase the visual appeal. These genuine accessories can be purchased online from the dedicated website, or from the authorised Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of accessories for the Swift. These accessories include kits for the exterior and interior. Some are meant to enhance the protection level of the hatchback, while some are slated to increase the visual appeal. These genuine accessories can be purchased online from the dedicated website, or from the authorised Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the country. {{/usCountry}}

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