Piyush Goyal holds talks with Skoda Auto Volkswagen India to boost local EV manufacturing

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, met a high-level corporate delegation led by Piyush Arora, MD and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), to discuss vital facets of the country’s automotive landscape. The focus of the discussion was on the local manufacturing and exports of electric vehicles in India. The talks placed major emphasis on expanding automobile shipments abroad, bolstering the domestic manufacturing ecosystem, and accelerating electric vehicle assembly. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met with Skoda Auto Volkswagen India CEO and discussed the vital facets of the country's automotive landscape, with a focus on local manufacturing of electric vehicles.

After the meeting, Piyush Goyal's office said in a social media post, “Minister @PiyushGoyal met a delegation led by Mr. Piyush Arora, MD & CEO of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL).” The social post also added, “Discussions focused on expanding automobile exports, enhancing India’s position as a global automotive manufacturing hub and advancing electric vehicle manufacturing.” The post further stated that the engagement also explored opportunities to deepen localisation, encourage innovation and strengthen India’s integration into global automotive value chains.

The high-level interaction between the minister and the auto OEM occurred amid substantial domestic footprint growth by the carmaker in India. Skoda Auto India broadened its retail and service network to over 350 customer touchpoints across 193 cities nationwide on October 30, 2026. Interestingly, the latest touchpoint, the 350th one, was an outlet in Imphal, which marked the company's operational entry into Manipur. The Imphal outlet represents the initial presence of any SAVWIPL Group brand within Manipur, giving Skoda the widest regional coverage among group brands across Northeast India.

The brand expanded its retail network from 191 touchpoints in 2021 to 325 locations in 2025, before crossing the 350 threshold in late October 2026. Its distribution presence simultaneously expanded from 156 cities across 25 states and union territories in 2024 to 193 cities across 29 states and union territories. The network currently consists of 270 sales touchpoints alongside 203 after-sales touchpoints, incorporating various 2S and 3S setups. Between January 2025 and October 2026, the company set up 58 showrooms across 38 new cities, while opening 45 workshops in 34 new municipal areas.