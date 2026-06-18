Planning to buy a Bajaj Chetak? Here's the official accessories list with prices

The ⁠Bajaj Chetak is a premium, highly durable electric scooter from ⁠Bajaj Auto, featuring an iconic metal body and retro-modern styling. The Bajaj Chetak lineup spans five core variants, blending the new-age features with retro-modern design. The electric scooter is designed to balance affordability, range per charge that fulfils daily urban commuting needs, and modern technology-aided features.

Personalised Offers on Okaya EV Faast F2T Check Offers Bajaj Auto offers a wide range of accessories for the Chetak electric scooter.

While the Bajaj Chetak is already quite a stylish electric scooter, well capable of grabbing attention on the road even with a quick glance, Bajaj Auto offers a wide range of accessories for the electric scooter. This whole bunch of genuine accessories meant for the electric scooter give the Bajaj Chetak a distinctive visual appearance, as well as enhances the protection level and rider comfort.

If you are planning to buy the Bajaj Chetak and wondering about exploring the genuine accessories for the electric scooter, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key genuine kits with their pricing.

Bajaj Chetak: Key genuine accessories to buy

Bajaj Chetak: Genuine accessories & price Accessory Price Seat protector ₹ 355 Floor mat ₹ 466 Pillion footrest ₹ 690 Main stand ₹ 970 Pillion footrest ₹ 1,070 Backrest ₹ 1,324 Windshield ₹ 1,433 Vehicle cover ₹ 1,474 Tubular crash guard (Black) ₹ 1,602 Mobile holder ₹ 2,025 Tubular crash guard (Chrome) ₹ 2,215 On the go bag ₹ 2,220 Smart pack ₹ 2,284 Safety kit ₹ 2,989 Comfort kit ₹ 3,710 View All

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bajaj Auto offers a wide range of accessories for the Chetak. These accessories are meant to enhance the visual appeal of the electric scooter. Some of the accessories are meant to enhance the protection level of the EV, while some are designed to offer the riders increased comfort. The accessories can be purchased online directly from the company's dedicated website, while the buyers can buy them from the authorised Bajaj Auto dealerships as well.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! See Less Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON