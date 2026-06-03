Planning to buy Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0? Here's your complete EMI guide

Hero MotoCorp launched the Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 in India just a few days ago, at a price tag of ₹86,500 (ex-showroom). The updated version of the commuter motorcycle has received a host of cosmetic updates, new features, and improved fuel efficiency. Available in two variant options: Drum and Disc, the top-end trim of the bike is priced at ₹90,000 (ex-showroom). It is available in five colour options: Glossy Black, Candy Blazing Red, Matt Axis Grey, Matt Nexus Blue, and Matt Chestnut Brown. The Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 brings cosmetic revisions, improved safety and mileage, as well as new features

While it received a host of cosmetic updates and new features, the powertrain for the Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 continues to be the same 124.7 cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 10.7 bhp peak power and 10.6 Nm of maximum torque. Hero also claims that the motorcycle comes with an improved fuel efficiency figure of 72 kmpl, thanks to the idle start-stop system.

Bookings for the Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 are already open across India at the Hero MotoCorp dealerships. If you are planning to buy a commuter motorcycle and wondering about the monthly EMI amount that you may have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you to help your buying process.