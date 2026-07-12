Planning to buy Nissan Tekton? Here's your complete EMI guide

The Nissan Tekton mid-SUV was launched in India just a few days back, with its prices starting at ₹10.49 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom). The pricing goes up to ₹18.59 (ex-showroom). Available across six variants and two engine options, the Nissan Tekton is essentially a compact midsize SUV, based on the Renault Duster.

Nissan Tekton EMI starting at just ₹13,800/ Month Check Eligibility Nissan Tekton is the latest SUV from the automaker, based on the CMF-B platform, sharing components with the Renault Duster.

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Nissan opened the bookings for the SUV during the launch, with its deliveries slated to start from July 20. The SUV is available for booking online and offline at a token amount of ₹21,000. The Tekton was launched in India as a key part of Nissan's four-car launch plan for the Indian passenger vehicle market.

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{{^usCountry}} If you are planning to buy the Nissan Tekton and wondering what the monthly EMI would be, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you. Nissan Tekton: How much monthly EMI to pay {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you are planning to buy the Nissan Tekton and wondering what the monthly EMI would be, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you. Nissan Tekton: How much monthly EMI to pay {{/usCountry}}

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To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the base and top variants of the Nissan Tekton, which are the Visia T160 MT priced at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and Tekna+ T280 DCT, priced at ₹18.59 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 36 months and 48 months.

Interestingly, Nissan is offering an introductory offer of a 5.5% rate of interest and a special exchange rate for the first 10,000 customers. However, in our calculation, we have not considered that.

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Nissan Tekton: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Visia T160 MT ₹ 10.49 lakh ₹ 10.49 lakh 9.5% 36 months ₹ 33,603 48 months ₹ 26,354 Tekna+ T280 DCT ₹ 18.59 lakh ₹ 18.59 lakh 36 months ₹ 59,549 48 months ₹ 46,704 View All

According to this calculation, for the base variant, the monthly EMI would vary between ₹26,354 and ₹33,603, depending on the repayment tenure selected. On the other hand, the top-end trim would command a monthly EMI between ₹46,704 and ₹59,549, depending on the repayment term selected.

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However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.