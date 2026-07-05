Planning to buy Revolt RVX? Here's your complete monthly EMI guide

Revolt Motors has launched its latest electric motorcycle, Revolt RVX. The sporty electric motorcycle was launched at an introductory price of ₹1.24 lakh (ex-showroom), which includes the subsidy available under the PM E-Drive scheme. The actual price of the EV is ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom), though. For the customers in Delhi, the EV offers an even more lucrative proposition, as they can avail the benefit of both PM E-Drive and the Delhi EV Policy, which will effectively bring down the cost of the electric motorcycle to ₹95,000 (ex-showroom). Someone planning to scrap their old ICE-powered bike or scooter can buy the Revolt RVX at an even lower price of ₹85,000 (ex-showroom).

Revolt Motors RVX EMI starting at just ₹1,800/ Month Check Eligibility Revolt RVX was launched at an introductory price of ₹1.24 lakh (ex-showroom), which includes the subsidy available under the PM E-Drive scheme.

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Powered by a new 4 kW mid-drive PMSM motor taking energy from a 3.24 kWh portable battery, the Revolt RVX promises up to 160 km range on a single charge, while it can run at a top speed of 90 kmph. The electric motorcycle is capable of sprinting 0.40 kmph in 3.9 seconds. The motorcycle comes with multiple riding modes, including Eco, City, Sport, and Boost. Revolt claims the RVX can be charged 0-80% using a standard charger, while a fast charger can top it up from zero to 80% in 80 minutes.

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{{^usCountry}} While carrying the signature design elements of the other Revolt electric motorcycles, the RVX gets disc brakes on both front and rear wheels. For suspension duty, it gets front USD fork and rear monoshock absorber. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While carrying the signature design elements of the other Revolt electric motorcycles, the RVX gets disc brakes on both front and rear wheels. For suspension duty, it gets front USD fork and rear monoshock absorber. {{/usCountry}}

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If you are planning to buy the Revolt RVX and wondering what the monthly EMI would be for you, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you to aid the buying process.

Revolt RVX: How much monthly EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI payable for the Revolt RVX, we have considered the rate of interest as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, which in this case is ₹1.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Revolt RVX: Monthly EMiI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI ₹ 124,000 ₹ 124,000 9.5% 24 months ₹ 5,693 36 months ₹ 3,972

According to the calculation, if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be ₹5,693, which will be reduced to ₹3,972 in the case of a 36-month repayment tenure.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

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