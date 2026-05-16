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Planning to buy Tata Altroz CNG AMT? Here’s your complete EMI explainer

Tata Altroz CNG AMT blends the best of both worlds, the fuel efficiency of CNG and the driving comfort of AMT.

Published on: May 16, 2026 06:06 am IST
By Mainak Das

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Tata Motors has introduced the AMT technology to the Altroz iCNG. Available in five trim options, the CNG AMT variants of the Tata Altroz are priced between 8.70 lakh and 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the trim.

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Tata Altroz CNG AMT blends the best of both worlds, the fuel efficiency of CNG and the driving comfort of AMT.

With this technology, Tata Altroz has become the first premium hatchback in the Indian passenger vehicle market that comes with a CNG AMT combination. Also, with this, Tata Altroz has joined the bandwagon of other models with this tech in the country. The other cars that come with the CNG AMT combination include models like the Tata Tiago, Tigor, Punch, and Nissan Magnite.

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If you are planning to buy the newly launched Tata Altroz CNG AMT, here is a quick and comprehensive EMI explainer for you.

Tata Altroz CNG AMT: Monthly EMI calculation

For this monthly EMI calculation for the Tata Altroz CNG AMT, we have considered the top-end trim, which is the Accomplished S, priced at RS 10,76,990 (ex-showroom). The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered for this calculation are 24 months, 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.

Tata Altroz CNG AMT: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Tata Altroz CNG AMT Accomplished S 10,76,990 10,76,9909.5%24 months 49,449 109,797
36 months 34,499 164,980
48 months 27,057 221,764
60 months 22,619 280,138

According to the calculation, for a 24-month repayment period, the monthly EMI amount will be 49,449, which will be reduced to 34,499 in the case of a 36-month repayment tenure. If you opt for a 48-month repayment period, the monthly EMI will be 27,057, while for a 60-month tenure, the amount will be 22,619.

 
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