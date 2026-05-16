Planning to buy Tata Altroz CNG AMT? Here’s your complete EMI explainer

Tata Motors has introduced the AMT technology to the Altroz iCNG. Available in five trim options, the CNG AMT variants of the Tata Altroz are priced between ₹8.70 lakh and ₹10.77 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the trim.

Personalised Offers on Tata Altroz Racer Check Offers Tata Altroz CNG AMT blends the best of both worlds, the fuel efficiency of CNG and the driving comfort of AMT.

With this technology, Tata Altroz has become the first premium hatchback in the Indian passenger vehicle market that comes with a CNG AMT combination. Also, with this, Tata Altroz has joined the bandwagon of other models with this tech in the country. The other cars that come with the CNG AMT combination include models like the Tata Tiago, Tigor, Punch, and Nissan Magnite.

If you are planning to buy the newly launched Tata Altroz CNG AMT, here is a quick and comprehensive EMI explainer for you.

Tata Altroz CNG AMT: Monthly EMI calculation

For this monthly EMI calculation for the Tata Altroz CNG AMT, we have considered the top-end trim, which is the Accomplished S, priced at RS 10,76,990 (ex-showroom). The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered for this calculation are 24 months, 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.

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Tata Altroz CNG AMT: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Tata Altroz CNG AMT Accomplished S ₹ 10,76,990 ₹ 10,76,990 9.5% 24 months ₹ 49,449 ₹ 109,797 36 months ₹ 34,499 ₹ 164,980 48 months ₹ 27,057 ₹ 221,764 60 months ₹ 22,619 ₹ 280,138 View All

According to the calculation, for a 24-month repayment period, the monthly EMI amount will be ₹49,449, which will be reduced to ₹34,499 in the case of a 36-month repayment tenure. If you opt for a 48-month repayment period, the monthly EMI will be ₹27,057, while for a 60-month tenure, the amount will be ₹22,619.

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{{^usCountry}} It needs to be remembered that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors such as the amount of loan taken, rate of interest, repayment tenure, etc. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It needs to be remembered that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors such as the amount of loan taken, rate of interest, repayment tenure, etc. {{/usCountry}}

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