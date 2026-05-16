Planning to buy Tata Altroz CNG AMT? Here’s your complete EMI explainer

Tata Motors has introduced the AMT technology to the Altroz iCNG. Available in five trim options, the CNG AMT variants of the Tata Altroz are priced between ₹8.70 lakh and ₹10.77 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the trim. Tata Altroz CNG AMT blends the best of both worlds, the fuel efficiency of CNG and the driving comfort of AMT.

With this technology, Tata Altroz has become the first premium hatchback in the Indian passenger vehicle market that comes with a CNG AMT combination. Also, with this, Tata Altroz has joined the bandwagon of other models with this tech in the country. The other cars that come with the CNG AMT combination include models like the Tata Tiago, Tigor, Punch, and Nissan Magnite.

If you are planning to buy the newly launched Tata Altroz CNG AMT, here is a quick and comprehensive EMI explainer for you.