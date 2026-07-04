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Planning to buy Tata Sierra EV? Here's your complete monthly EMI explained

Tata Sierra EV is priced between ₹18.79 lakh and ₹25.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant.

Published on: Jul 04, 2026 06:06 AM IST
By Mainak Das
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Tata Motors launched the Tata Sierra EV in India just a few days back, which came as one of the most awaited electric SUVs in India. Launched as the pure electric iteration of the Tata Sierra, which marked the comeback of one of the most iconic automotive nomenclatures in the country, the Sierra EV is priced between 18.79 lakh and 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on the variant.

Tata Sierra EV is priced between ₹18.79 lakh and ₹25.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant.
Tata Sierra.ev
EMI starting at just₹24,600/Month
Check Eligibility
Tata Sierra EV is priced between ₹18.79 lakh and ₹25.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant.

Tata Sierra EV is available across multiple variants: Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, Empowered A. There are two battery pack options, 63 kWh and 75 kWh, while there are two drivetrain options as well, which are RWD and QWD (AWD).

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To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the base and top variants of the Tata Sierra EV, which are the Pure 63 and Empowered 75 QWD. Also, the loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months and 48 months.

Tata Sierra EV: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Tata Sierra EV Pure 63 18.79 lakh 18.79 lakh9.5%24 months 86,273
36 months 60,190
48 months 47,206
Tata Sierra EV Empowered S 75 QWD 25.99 lakh 25.99 lakh24 months 119,332
36 months 83,254
48 months 65,295
View All

According to the calculation, if you opt for the base variant, the monthly EMI will range between 47,206 and 86,273, as per the repayment tenures and rate of interest we have taken into account. If you opt for the top-end trim, the monthly EMI will vary between 65,295 and 119,332, depending on the repayment tenure selected.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.

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