Planning to buy Tata Sierra EV? Here's your complete monthly EMI explained

Tata Motors launched the Tata Sierra EV in India just a few days back, which came as one of the most awaited electric SUVs in India. Launched as the pure electric iteration of the Tata Sierra, which marked the comeback of one of the most iconic automotive nomenclatures in the country, the Sierra EV is priced between ₹18.79 lakh and ₹25.99 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on the variant.

Tata Sierra.ev EMI starting at just ₹24,600/ Month Check Eligibility Tata Sierra EV is priced between ₹18.79 lakh and ₹25.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant.

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Tata Sierra EV is available across multiple variants: Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, Empowered A. There are two battery pack options, 63 kWh and 75 kWh, while there are two drivetrain options as well, which are RWD and QWD (AWD).

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{{^usCountry}} If you have been waiting for the Tata Sierra EV and are now planning to buy the electric SUV and wondering about the possible monthly EMI that you will have to pay, here is a quick explainer for you. Tata Sierra EV: How much monthly EMI to pay {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you have been waiting for the Tata Sierra EV and are now planning to buy the electric SUV and wondering about the possible monthly EMI that you will have to pay, here is a quick explainer for you. Tata Sierra EV: How much monthly EMI to pay {{/usCountry}}

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To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the base and top variants of the Tata Sierra EV, which are the Pure 63 and Empowered 75 QWD. Also, the loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months and 48 months.

Tata Sierra EV: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Tata Sierra EV Pure 63 ₹ 18.79 lakh ₹ 18.79 lakh 9.5% 24 months ₹ 86,273 36 months ₹ 60,190 48 months ₹ 47,206 Tata Sierra EV Empowered S 75 QWD ₹ 25.99 lakh ₹ 25.99 lakh 24 months ₹ 119,332 36 months ₹ 83,254 48 months ₹ 65,295 View All

According to the calculation, if you opt for the base variant, the monthly EMI will range between ₹47,206 and ₹86,273, as per the repayment tenures and rate of interest we have taken into account. If you opt for the top-end trim, the monthly EMI will vary between ₹65,295 and ₹119,332, depending on the repayment tenure selected.

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However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.