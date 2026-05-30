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Planning to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift? Here's your complete EMI explainer

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift comes priced between ₹6.99 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Published on: May 30, 2026 06:06 am IST
By Mainak Das

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Tata Motors has launched the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift in India, which brings a significant amount of updates to the exterior and inside the cabin. The design of the electric hatchback has received a major overhaul, while the feature list has also received a major upgrade. With this updated version, Tata Motors is aiming to ramp up the sales numbers for the electric car, as well as tighten its grip in the Indian passenger vehicle market's EV segment, where the company is already holding the lion's share.

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The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift comes with a significantly updated design and a plethora of new features.

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift comes priced between 6.99 lakh and 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), for the buyers who want to purchase it outright. Besides, there is a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme on offer as well, which brings down the car's price to 4.69 lakh, while charging a battery rental of 2.60 per kilometre driven. With this pricing, the updated Tiago is actually more affordable than the pre-facelift version.

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If you are planning to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago EV outright and wondering about the EMI payable, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the monthly EMI calculation to help your buying decision.

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift: How much EMI to pay

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Tata Tiago EV Creative+ 24 kWh 9.99 lakh 9.99 lakh9.5%24 months 45,869 101,846
36 months 32,001 153,033
48 months 25,098 205,705

To calculate the monthly EMI for the electric hatchback, we have taken the top-end trim of the Tiago EV, which is the Creative+ 24 kWh, commanding a price of 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount is considered as 100% ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest is considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, and 48 months.

According to this calculation, if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be 45,869. In the case of 36-months, the monthly EMI payable will be 32,001, and the amount will be reduced to 25,098 if you opt for a 48-month tenure.

 
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