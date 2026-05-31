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    Planning to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago facelift? Here's your complete EMI calculation

    The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift is priced between 4.69 lakh and 8.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Published on: May 31, 2026 6:06 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Tata Motors has launched the updated version of its entry-level hatchback, the Tata Tiago. Launched alongside the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift, the 2026 Tata Tiago comes with a plethora of changes to the exterior and inside the cabin. As the homegrown auto giant has stated, it aims to take the game up in this segment by offering class-leading features and technology, which will offer consumers an appealing and high-value-for-money proposition.

    The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift is priced between ₹4.69 lakh and ₹8.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
    The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift is priced between ₹4.69 lakh and ₹8.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift is available with both petrol and petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain choices, while the transmission options include both manual and AMT units for both fuel variants. The updated hatchback is priced between 4.69 lakh and 8.55 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

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    If you are planning to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago facelift and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI you have to pay, here is a quick explainer detailing the amount you have to pay every month.

    2026 Tata Tiago facelift: How much EMI to pay

    To calculate the monthly EMI for the hatchback, we have considered the top-end trim of the Tata Tiago facelift, which is the Creative CNG AMT, priced at 8.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount considered is 100% ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, and 48 months.

    2026 Tata Tiago facelift: Monthly EMI calculation
    Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
    Tata Tiago Creative CNG AMT 8.55 lakh 8.55 lakh9.5%24 months 39,257 87,165
    36 months 27,388 130,974
    48 months 21,480 176,054

    According to the calculation, if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be 39,257. In the case of a 36-month repayment tenure, the amount will be 27,388. If you opt for a 48-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be further reduced to 21,480.

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    Home/Car Bike/Planning To Buy The 2026 Tata Tiago Facelift? Here's Your Complete EMI Calculation
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