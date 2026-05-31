Planning to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago facelift? Here's your complete EMI calculation

Tata Motors has launched the updated version of its entry-level hatchback, the Tata Tiago. Launched alongside the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift, the 2026 Tata Tiago comes with a plethora of changes to the exterior and inside the cabin. As the homegrown auto giant has stated, it aims to take the game up in this segment by offering class-leading features and technology, which will offer consumers an appealing and high-value-for-money proposition. The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift is priced between ₹4.69 lakh and ₹8.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift is available with both petrol and petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain choices, while the transmission options include both manual and AMT units for both fuel variants. The updated hatchback is priced between ₹4.69 lakh and ₹8.55 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.