Planning to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago facelift? Here's your complete EMI calculation
The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift is priced between ₹4.69 lakh and ₹8.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Motors has launched the updated version of its entry-level hatchback, the Tata Tiago. Launched alongside the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift, the 2026 Tata Tiago comes with a plethora of changes to the exterior and inside the cabin. As the homegrown auto giant has stated, it aims to take the game up in this segment by offering class-leading features and technology, which will offer consumers an appealing and high-value-for-money proposition.
The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift is available with both petrol and petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain choices, while the transmission options include both manual and AMT units for both fuel variants. The updated hatchback is priced between ₹4.69 lakh and ₹8.55 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.
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If you are planning to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago facelift and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI you have to pay, here is a quick explainer detailing the amount you have to pay every month.
2026 Tata Tiago facelift: How much EMI to pay
To calculate the monthly EMI for the hatchback, we have considered the top-end trim of the Tata Tiago facelift, which is the Creative CNG AMT, priced at ₹8.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount considered is 100% ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, and 48 months.
|2026 Tata Tiago facelift: Monthly EMI calculation
|Model & variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Loan (100% ex-showroom price)
|Interest rate
|Repayment tenure
|Monthly EMI
|Total interest
|Tata Tiago Creative CNG AMT
|₹8.55 lakh
|₹8.55 lakh
|9.5%
|24 months
|₹39,257
|₹87,165
|36 months
|₹27,388
|₹130,974
|48 months
|₹21,480
|₹176,054
According to the calculation, if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be ₹39,257. In the case of a 36-month repayment tenure, the amount will be ₹27,388. If you opt for a 48-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be further reduced to ₹21,480.