Planning to buy the Kia Seltos? Here’s the full list of accessories you can add to customise your SUV

However, despite all the redesigned touches and new technology-aided features, if you want to personalise the SUV, Kia offers a wide range of genuine accessories. These accessories are meant to enhance the visual appeal by giving the SUV a distinctive look, adding more functionality and value.

Kia launched the new generation Seltos earlier this year. The new-gen Kia Seltos SUV has adopted a significantly redesigned look and a plethora of features. Dimensionally, the SUV has grown bigger as well, which gives the Seltos a bolder and stronger road presence. It comes with a wide range of powertrain combinations. The Kia Seltos is already a highly popular model in the Indian passenger vehicle market, and now its appeal has further increased owing to the new generation.

Kia offers a wide range of accessories for the new-generation Seltos SUV. These accessories can be categorised into two segments: exterior and interior. Some of these accessories are meant to give the Seltos a distinct look, while some are meant to focus on enhancing convenience and comfort for the occupants. In a nutshell, these genuine accessories are meant to enhance the practicality and functionality of the Kia Seltos. These accessories can be purchased from the online store of the OEM, as well as from the offline retail outlets of the carmaker.