Planning to buy the Kia Seltos? Here’s the full list of accessories you can add to customise your SUV

Kia launched the new generation Seltos earlier this year. The new-gen Kia Seltos SUV has adopted a significantly redesigned look and a plethora of features. Dimensionally, the SUV has grown bigger as well, which gives the Seltos a bolder and stronger road presence. It comes with a wide range of powertrain combinations. The Kia Seltos is already a highly popular model in the Indian passenger vehicle market, and now its appeal has further increased owing to the new generation.
However, despite all the redesigned touches and new technology-aided features, if you want to personalise the SUV, Kia offers a wide range of genuine accessories. These accessories are meant to enhance the visual appeal by giving the SUV a distinctive look, adding more functionality and value.
Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key genuine accessories available for the Kia Seltos.
Kia Seltos: Key genuine accessories on offer
Kia Seltos: Key genuine accessories
Exterior accessories
Price
Interior accessories
Price
Body side moulding
₹4,899
Key cover
₹699
Body side moulding with insert
₹4,899
Screen protector
₹799
C-pillar ‘Seltos’ badge
₹699
Neck rest cushion
₹1,484
Door edge guard
₹449
Seat cover (Brown & Black)
₹9,499
Chrome tailgate garnish
₹1,199
Seat cover (Grey & Black)
₹9,499
Tailgate extender
₹1,799
5D cabin mat
₹4,499
Chrome window beading
₹3,299
Premium carpet mat
₹6,499
Door visor
₹2,999
3D boot mat
₹2,999
Chrome front skid plate extender
₹2,499
Door sill guard
₹1,599
Faux hood scoop
₹1,299
Boot sill guard
₹1,999
Mud flaps
₹699
Rear windshield sunshade
₹1,999
Chrome rear skid plate extender
₹2,499
Window sunshades
₹2,399
Side fender fin
₹1,099
Side step
₹21,099
Premium car cover (Silver)
₹2,899
Kia offers a wide range of accessories for the new-generation Seltos SUV. These accessories can be categorised into two segments: exterior and interior. Some of these accessories are meant to give the Seltos a distinct look, while some are meant to focus on enhancing convenience and comfort for the occupants. In a nutshell, these genuine accessories are meant to enhance the practicality and functionality of the Kia Seltos. These accessories can be purchased from the online store of the OEM, as well as from the offline retail outlets of the carmaker.
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Home/Car Bike/Planning To Buy The Kia Seltos? Here’s The Full List Of Accessories You Can Add To Customise Your SUV