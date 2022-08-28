PM Modi lays foundation stones of Maruti Suzuki projects in Gujarat, Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stones of Maruti Suzuki's projects in Gujarat and Haryana, as the automobile manufacturing giant is commemorating 40 years of its presence in India.

In Gujarat, Modi laid the foundation stone of Maruti Suzuki's Electric Vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing plant in Hansalpur. For Haryana, Modi laid the foundation stone of the company's vehicle manufacturing plant at Kharkhoda in the Sonipat district.

Maruti Suzuki's success strong sign of India-Japan partnership: PM Modi

Addressing an event in Gandhinagar commemorating 40 years of Maruti Suzuki's presence in India, Modi said on Sunday that the company's success is a sign of the strong partnership between India and Japan.

Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Maruti Suzuki Vehicle Manufacturing Facility for Haryana and Suzuki EV Battery Plant for Hansalpur in Gujarat at an event in Gandhinagar to mark 40 years of Suzuki Company in India. pic.twitter.com/Y7eWjxchQ8 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

“In the last eight years, the relations between India and Japan have achieved new heights. Today, from the bullet train in Gujarat-Maharashtra to the Rudraksh centre in Banaras in Uttar Pradesh, many development projects are examples of Indo-Japan friendship,” Modi said.

The prime minister said he was happy for Maruti Suzuki establishing an EV battery manufacturing plant in Gujarat's Hansalpur.

“A great feature of electric vehicles is that they are silent. Be it a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler, they do not make any noise. This silence is not only about its engineering, but it is also the beginning of a silent revolution in India,” Modi said.

He added that Maruti Suzuki is working towards bio-fuel, ethanol blending and Hybrid EVs.

“I would like to suggest that Maruti Suzuki should also start working towards manufacturing products related to compressed biomethane gas.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who delivered a video message for Sunday's event, said, “We owe the success of Maruti Suzuki to the support of the people and government of India. Recently the Indian economic growth has been further accelerating due to various assistance measures for the manufacturing sector, guided by the strong leadership of PM Modi.”

"Together with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I am determined to undertake efforts to further develop the "Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership and to realize a Free and Open Indo-Pacific," Kishida added.

