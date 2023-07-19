Range Rover opens bookings for 2023 Velar in India, deliveries likely in September

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has opened bookings for the 2023 Velar in India, with deliveries likely to begin in September. The SUV's prices, however, are yet to be announced.

2023 Range Rover Velar.

Speaking to HT Auto, meanwhile, Rajan Amba, Managing Director (MD), JLR India, described the 2023 Velar as a ‘pure expression of trademark Range Rover refinement.’

“It features the latest technology and dramatic, clean and reductive new design. Defined by perfectly optimised proportions, the Velar embodies sophisticated elegance with a dramatic presence, which makes it that much intriguing and desirable to our discerning clients,” said Amba.

2023 Velar: Powertrain

Available only in the Dynamic HSE trim, the car has both petrol and diesel engine options, of 2.0-litre each. While the petrol unit generates 246 bhp power and 365 Nm torque, the diesel unit churns out 201 bhp power and 420 Nm torque.

2023 Velar: Features

Inside its cabin, there is a curved, 11.4-inch infotainment system, curved into the dashboard. A noise cancellation feature makes the cabin even quieter, while air purification system comes with PM 2.5 filtration, as well as CO2 management. Also on offer are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – both wireless – and a wireless charger,

2023 Velar: Special feature

The Terrain Response 2 system allows the driver to adjust the vehicle's settings to suit the external environment. The options to choose from are Automatic, Comfort, Dynamic, Eco, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Ruts, and Sand modes.

2023 Velar: Rivals

Upon launch, the SUV will have rivals Porsche Macan and Jaguar F Pace.

