Royal Enfield's Hunter 350 to be launched on this date. Check features

If you are a biker and a die-hard Royal Enfield fan, then this news will sound pleasant to your ears. The much awaited bike Hunter 350 will be launched on Sunday in India, Mint reported.



Royal Enfield CEO Sid Lal created a buzz when he shared a video of him unveiling the bike on his Instagram, leaving those yearning to buy this bike elated.



It is expected that Hunter 350 will come in three variants of Metro, Retro and Metro Rebel, the Mint report added. The bike will cost somewhere between ₹1.50 lakh-1.60 lakh (ex-showroom).



The Hunter 350 bike from Royal Enfield is likely to be equipped with spoked wheels with tube-type tyres, rear drum brake, halogen turn indicators and single channel ABS.



It is also possible that the LED turn indicators are offered as an official accessory by the bike maker, the website reported. The three variants will be different in terms of paint scheme. The bike is also expected to have a Tripper navigation system.

The Hunter 350 will have the same 349 cc, single cylinder with a long stroke unit engine that gets air-cooling. It will have the capacity to produce 20.2 bhp of maximum power and 27 Newton metre of peak torque. It will be powered by a five-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield's Hunter 350 is expected to have its exhaust and engine finished in black. It might have the same engine but a new exhaust system, the report said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON