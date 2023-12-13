Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 makes global debut, set for launch in 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, which was showcased at the recent Motoverse 2023 event, marking the motorcycle's first appearance anywhere, has now been unveiled globally. The bike, which shares some of its underpinnings with Super Meteor 650, will be positioned between Continental GT 650 and Super Meteor 650, in the company's lineup.

Powertrain

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (Image courtesy: Royal Enfield)

Shotgun 650 will be powered by the same engine that is doing duty on Royal Enfield's other 650 cc motorcycles – a 648 cc parallel-twin, air-cooled oil unit that generates 47 bhp maximum power and 52 bhp peak torque on other 650 cc bikes. Also, the engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

Features

In this upcoming 2-wheeler, the Gurugram-based manufacturer has given features such as an LED headlamp, a digi-analogue instrument cluster, Tripper Navigation, a USB charging port, Royal Enfield Wingman support, and 31 accessories that the company will sell separately.

Colours

There will be as many as four ‘unique’ colourways – Green Drill, Plasma Blue, Sheetmetal Grey, and Stencil White. Further, Shotgun 650 will run on alloy wheels with tubeless tyres; a diamond-cut version of the alloy wheels will be sold as an official accessory.

Launch

Royal Enfield is expected to launch Shotgun 650 early next year.

