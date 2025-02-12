Royal Enfield to launch maiden electric bike Flying Flea C6 in March 2026

Royal Enfield announced its all-new electric sub-brand ‘Flying Flea’ at EICMA last year and the company even showcased its maiden offering, the C6 electric motorcycle at the event. The company has now confirmed that the Flying Flea C6 is on its way to hit the market and is scheduled to arrive around March 2026. B Govindarajan, CEO - Royal Enfield, confirmed the development while sharing the financial results for Q3 FY2025. The new Flying Flea is the new sub-brand for Royal Enfield's electric motorcycle vertical with the maiden e-bike called C6

First Flying Flea Electric bike to arrive in 2026

Speaking about the Flying Flea C6’s arrival, B Govindarajan said, “around the first quarter of 2026 will be the time where it will be hitting the market.”

The Flying Flea brand is the first-ever sub-brand from the storied motorcycle maker and promises a completely new product line that will offer a different identity over RE. The company has set up an all-new division for its electric two-wheeler aspirations, which will be built in India at the brand’s EV manufacturing facility in Vallam Vadagal, Tamil Nadu.

Revealing more details, B Govindarajan mentioned that the brand is targeting about 1.5 lakh units per annum at the new electric vehicle plant. The Flying Flea C6 is an electric city bike with the traditional lines of an RE albeit with completely new and modern underpinnings. While Royal Enfield has not mentioned the price of the C6, the bike could retail for around the ₹2.5 lakh mark, which puts it in the premium end of the electric two-wheeler segment.

Royal Enfield acquired Stark, a Spanish electric motorcycle manufacturer, which is playing a key role in the brand’s overall development for EVs. That said, the C6 (cruiser) and S6 (scrambler) are starkly different from the offerings that Stark currently has on sale.

More details on the Flying Flea brand and its ambitions will be revealed in the coming year. Make sure to watch this space for all the action.