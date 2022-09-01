Samson Sky's Switchblade receives nod for flight testing: All you need to know about this 'flying car'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 01, 2022 12:48 PM IST

The company received the final go-ahead in the first week of August, and is currently holding the final high-speed taxi tests, according to reports.

Samson Sky's Switchblade ‘flying car’. (samsonsky.com)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Switchblade, a ‘flying car' developed by Samson Sky, has received approval from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) – the United States' civil aviation regulator – to begin flight testing, according to a report in The Metro.

The company received the final go-ahead in the first week of August, and is currently holding the final high-speed taxi testing before it moves on to flight testing, the report added.

Here's all you need to know about Switchblade:

(1.) Samson Sky describes the 3-wheeler as a ‘street legal vehicle’, which you can drive from their garage to the local airport. Once there, you can ‘swing out’ its wings, while its tail takes less than 180 seconds to expand.

(2.) After landing, you can re-convert your ‘flying car’ to driving mode, and proceed to your destination.

(3.) Switchblade has a top speed of 200 mph and go to an altitude of up to 13,000 feet. By using this vehicle, you can save as much as 65% of your travel time, according to Samson Sky.

(4.) Each Switchblade unit comes as a ‘kit’. This includes an engine, avionics, interiors, and Samson Builder Assist Program.

(5.) Citing the manufacturer, the report said that as many as 2,100 bookings have already been received, from all 50 states in the US, and from citizens of 52 other countries.

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

