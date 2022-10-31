Seat belts compulsory for all passengers in cars in Mumbai from tomorrow: Report

From tomorrow, all passengers travelling in a car in Mumbai must wear seat belts. The Mumbai Police earlier this month had notified making it compulsory for all passengers seated in the car to wear seat belts from November 1, 2022. The Mumbai Police said drivers and passengers not wearing seat belt will be punished as per law. The motor vehicles which don't have seat belts for all seats must do so before November 1, Livemint reported. All motor vehicle drivers and all commuters in vehicles, whoever travels on the road of Mumbai City are hereby informed that, it will be mandatory for drivers and all passengers to wear seat belts while traveling from 01/11/2022. Otherwise, action will be taken under section 194(B)(1) of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019," The Mumbai Police notification had read.Not just Mumbai, even the Delhi Traffic Police carried out a campaign to create awareness among commuters to wear rear seat belts. The traffic cops had also fined ₹1,000 on commuters who failed to do so during checks. On September 21, the ministry of road, transport and highway issued draft rules making it compulsory for carmakers to install seat belt alarms in all seats for the cars. Last month, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had said that it would be mandatory for all passengers in the car to wear seat belts. The death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident has sparked a road safety debate. According to reports, Mistry was not wearing seat belt when his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district on September 4.

