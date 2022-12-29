SEAT unveils Mo 50, an entry-level electric scooter with 172 km range

Spanish car manufacturer SEAT has unveiled Mo 50, an ‘entry-level’ electric scooter, and described it as a ‘smoother, better way to get around town.’ Based on the S01 e-scooter from Silence, Mo 50 is SEAT's second electric scooter after Mo 125, which was unveiled in November.

Battery and riding modes

A 5.6 kWh battery and 7.3 kW motor power this vehicle; the motor delivers 9.7 bhp power. SEAT claims that when fully charged, Mo 50 has a maximum range of 172 kms. For riding, users get 3 modes: City, Sport and Eco. As for underpinnings, it comes with a pre-loaded adjustable monoshock at the rear, and telescopic forks at the front.

Braking, on the other hand, is done by disc brakes at either end.

Price yet to be revealed

SEAT is likely to open sales of Mo 50 in India in the first half of 2023; however, it is yet to reveal the vehicle's pricing details. Once launched in the Indian market, the e-scooter will compete against TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1, and Ather 450X.

