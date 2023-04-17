Skoda has discontinued this car from India. Here's why

Since new emission norms came into force from April 1, several cars are set to retire from the Indian market. With the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) Phase-2 is now imposed, Skoda has discontinued Octavia sedan for the country's market, reports Live Hindustan.

According to the company, the decision to discontinue the Skoda Octavia in the country was taken following the low demand for sedans in the segment and the implementation of the new emission norms.

Skoda Auto India has dropped the Octavia from its lineup. Now the automaker is left with the Kushaq, Superb and Kodiaq models. The new generation Skoda Octavia was competing with the entry level luxury cars. However, due to limited takers for the model, the company did not update it with the new norms, which led to its discontinuation.

Octavia sedan was equipped with a normal 2.0-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine, which was capable of generating 188bhp power and 320Nm peak torque. It was mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Skoda is one of the few Indian automakers with a lineup that has received a 5-star safety rating. Skoda Kushaq was already in the list of the safest cars. Whereas, Slavia was recently tested by Global NCAP and was given a 5 star rating.

Skoda Auto India may also discontinue the Superb sedan from market and come with an updated version next year. Apart from this, the Octavia may also make a comeback as the Octavia RS. However, Skoda has no plans to bring these models to India soon.

This year, the company has many unique limited editions planned for the Kushaq and Slavia, while the Enyaq IV electric SUV is set to debut in early 2024.

