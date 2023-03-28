Skoda launches Onyx edition of Kushaq SUV in India, model priced at 12.39 lakh

Skoda on Monday launched a new edition of its flagship Kushaq SUV in India. According to HT Auto, the Kushaq Onyx Edition has been placed between the Active and Ambition trims of one of the safest cars in India, and will be offered here in limited numbers. Skoda Kushaq Onyx edition

Skoda offers Kushaq in around 20 variants.

What's new in Kushaq Onyx?

As per HT Auto, Skoda has made some cosmetic changes to this latest version of Kushaq. The most striking change is a decal on the side, which gives the SUV a sportier look. The model has features such as crystalline LED headlight units with daytime running lamps (DRLs), front fog lights with cornering function, rear defogger, ‘Onyx’ badging on either side, new wheel covers, leatherette seats, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and more.

Kushaq Onyx: Powertrain

The vehicle is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine, which comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission unit. The engine can generate 114 bhp of maximum power and 178 Nm of peak torque.

Kushaq Onyx: Price

The Czech manufacturer has priced the Kushaq Onyx Edition at ₹12.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing of the overall Kushaq SUV series opens at ₹11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to ₹19.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Monte Carlo trim.

