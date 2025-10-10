Skoda is offering benefits up to 4.5 Lakh on Slavia, Kushaq and Kylaq cars

Skoda Auto India is offering benefits on its range of cars of up to ₹4.5 lakh on its cars. The Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia and Kodiaq are eligible for these benefits. As of now, we do not know for how long these benefits are available, so it is recommended that interested customers visit the nearest dealerships, which can provide detailed information. Personalised Offers on Skoda Kylaq Check Offers Check Offers Skoda Kodiaq is available with benefits of up to ₹ 4.5 lakh.

Benefits on Skoda models Model Benefits of up to Starting ex-showroom price Slavia ₹ 2.25 lakh ₹ 10 lakh Kylaq ₹ 65,000 ₹ 7.55 lakh Kushaq ₹ 2.5 lakh ₹ 10.61 lakh Kodiaq ₹ 4.5 lakh ₹ 39.99 lakh

Skoda Kylaq

The Kylaq is the most affordable car in Skoda's lineup. It is being offered with benefits of up to ₹65,000. The prices of the Kylaq starts at ₹7.55 lakh and go up to ₹12.80 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

It is offered only with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 114 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 178 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Skoda Kushaq

The Kushaq is what helped revive Skoda in India. It is also being offered with benefits of up to ₹2.5 lakh, and the prices start at ₹10.61 lakh ex-showroom.

The engine options on offer are a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI. The 1.0-litre unit is the same one as the Kylaq. The power, torque and gearbox options are also identical as the Kylaq. The 1.5-litre TSI engine is tuned for 148 bhp and 250 Nm. It is an engine that will cater to enthusiasts. It is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Skoda Slavia

Then comes the Slavia, a sedan that has been doing quite well even though everybody thought that sedans were dead. The engines, platform and underpinnings are shared with the Kushaq. It is available with benefits of up to ₹2.25 lakh. The prices of the Skoda Slavia start at ₹10 lakh and go up to ₹17.70 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Skoda Kodiaq

The Kodiaq is the flagship SUV that the brand sells in the Indian market. It is being offered with benefits of up to ₹4.5 lakh. The prices start at ₹39.99 lakh and go up to ₹45.96 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Kodiaq is available in three variants and one engine option. The engine on duty is a 2.0-litre turbo petrol unit that puts out 200 bhp and 320 Nm.